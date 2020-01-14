IOK youth are sacrificing lives to end occupation: JKPL

Zahid Ashraf denounces Indian army chief’s statement

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League has said that the youth are sacrificing their precious lives to end the forcible control of their motherland by India.

Addressing mourners in Tral, a JKPL leader, Nisar Ahamd while paying glorious tributes to the three, who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tral on Sunday, said the Kashmiri people are duty bound to carry their mission to its logical conclusion.

“For the e past three decades, our people while nourishing freedom movement, have offered huge sacrifices; however, New Delhi with its military might, brutally killed thousands of innocent people,” he added.

Nisar Ahmad hailed the spirits of people and commended their sensitivity and seriousness towards Kashmir movement. “Kashmiris will never budge from its stance and will carry the mission till its logical end. Sacrifices rendered by youths are praiseworthy and exemplary,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the Indian Army Chief for his irresponsible and highly provocative statement on Azad Kashmir, saying that it was an incontestable proof of the jingoistic and fascist Indian mindset. Zahid Ashraf warned that India’s belligerency had taken the worst form recently which had brought the South Asian region to the brink of a disastrous war. He said that Pakistan would neither abandon its historical and legitimate stand on Kashmir, nor forsake Kashmiris in their just struggle. He impressed upon Modi to surrender before the truth and realize that Saffron terrorism won’t be able to break the resolve of the Kashmiris.

He also condemned the killing of three innocent Kashmiris in Kulgam and called upon the international community to fulfill her responsibilities with regard to the oppressed humanity in the occupied Kashmir.

