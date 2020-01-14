UNSC to discuss Kashmir issue for 2nd time in five months

New York, January 14 (KMS): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to discuss the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir for the second time in less than six months, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

A meeting of the UNSC on the current situation of occupied Kashmir has been scheduled for January 15 (Wednesday). The council had last discussed the Kashmir dispute in August, 2019.

Quoting sources Geo News reported that the UN Military Observer Group is likely to brief the members of the Security Council on the rapidly deteriorating situation along the Line of Control (LoC) between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India.

The sources also said that Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is on a three visit to the US, will arrive in New York. The meeting comes a month after the foreign minister had penned a letter to the United Nations identifying ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the LoC.

Sources said Tuesday that China had played a key role in convening the meeting.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had earlier said that China shared Pakistani concerns against India.

In a letter to the UN, the Foreign Minister had earlier expressed concerns over Indian military movement and missile deployment in occupied Kashmir, asking the UN to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the matter.

Members of the UNSC had met for the first time in over five decades in August, last year, to discuss the critical human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The UNSC had urged all parties to the dispute to refrain from taking any unilateral action. The meeting had been convened at the request of China and Pakistan, but was conducted behind closed doors. There had been no official statement on the meeting following its conclusion.

