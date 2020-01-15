India hell-bent upon committing genocide in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar, January 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while expressing concern over the prevailing situation in the territory denounced the ongoing military siege and media lockdown, which entered 164th day, today.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, expressed shock over the recent killings of Kashmiri youth in the territory saying that India forces were hell-bent upon committing genocide of the Kashmiris. While expressing solidarity with the relatives of the martyrs, he said that blood of the youth would not go waste. He said that India had surpassed all moral and legal values and converted the entire territory into the worst jail. He also expressed condolence over the death of advocate Shafqat Hussain.

Syed Ali Gilani denounced the guided tour of foreign diplomats to Kashmir and said that India wants to mislead the international community through such cosmetic measures. He asked India to accept the ground realities and create an atmosphere conducive for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He also urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take notice of human rights violations and impress upon India to end bloodshed in in occupied Kashmir. He also expressed condolences with the natural calamity hit people of Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...