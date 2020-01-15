Indian soldier commits suicide after killing colleague in IOK

Srinagar, January 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) committed suicide after killing his one colleague and injuring another in Udhampur town.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, V N Murthy, opened fire at his colleagues, constables Muhammad Tasleem and Sanjay Thakrey, after losing temper during a heated argument over some issue, causing critical injuries to both of them, a police official said. He said that the incident occurred inside a camp at Sui Jakhar in Udhampur.

V N Murthy also shot himself with his service rifle as other personnel rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshots, the official said.

He said that all the three injured were rushed to district hospital Udhampur, where constables Murthy and Tasleem were declared brought dead while constable Thakrey, who had received a bullet in his chest, was referred to military hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment after necessary first aid.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 443 since January 2007.

The incidents of fratricide amongst the Indian forces’ personnel are also frequent due to the frustration caused by the guilt of unleashing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris, deployment for longer period of time away from home and family and lack of professionalism.

Like this: Like Loading...