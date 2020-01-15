Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Doda

Jammu, January 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Doda district of Jammu region, today.

The troops martyred the youth identified as Haroon Hamad during a cordon and search operation in Gundara area of the district.

Indian police claimed that Haroon Hamad was a mujahid commander, who was killed during an encounter with the troops.

“Haroon Hamad was trapped and killed in the combat operation,” the police said.

“The operation is going on in the area. However, body has not been recovered so far,” a police officer told media men.

