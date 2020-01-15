Kashmiris will never surrender before India: Sheikh Mateen

Islamabad, January 15 (KMS): The APHC-AJK Information Secretary, Sheikh Abdul Mateen has said that the Kashmiris are determined to carry on their struggle for freedom of their motherland from tyrannical clutches of India, despite all odds.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the people of occupied Kashmir were ready to face Indian bullets on their chests but would never surrender their just cause. He said that the Kashmiri people’s spirit for freedom struggle could not be defeated and they would prefer death to submitting to the Indian military might.

The APHC-AJK leader said that the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir were united to defeat India’s nefarious designs and they deserved praise for refusing to accept its hegemony. He said that the participation of thousands of people in the funerals of the martyred youth showed their love to those resisting the Indian occupation and it was Kashmiris’ clear referendum against India.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen said that as a result of their unparalleled sacrifices, the day was not far away when the Kashmiri people will see the dawn of freedom.

He said that the ongoing military siege in occupied Kashmir was a challenge to the international community, which must come forward in a big way to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

