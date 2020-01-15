Snowfall in IOK for fourth day, air traffic disrupted

Srinagar, January 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, snowfall continued in the Kashmir Valley for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, disrupting air traffic, officials said.

While the plains received light snowfall, the higher reaches of the Valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall, a MET official said.

The weather had remained mostly dry in most areas of the Valley during the day on Tuesday but fresh snowfall started late in the night, the official said.

The MET Office has forecast isolated to scattered snowfall across the Valley over the next few days.

The snowfall on Wednesday affected flight operations at Srinagar airport for the 4th consecutive day as no flight was able to land till last reports came in. Snowfall affected the visibility at the aerodome and led to accumulation of snow on the runway.

Flight operations have remained affected since Sunday when all flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled. The flight operations did not resume on Monday as well. However, some flights operated on Tuesday.

