DFP hails UNSC for holding another debate on Kashmir situation

Islamabad, January 16 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has appreciated the UN Security Council (UNSC) for holding another debate on the alarming situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DFP Vice President, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed the hope that the UNSC would come forward in a big way to influence the Indian government to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said that the Council’s meeting to review the critical situation in occupied Kashmir was a good omen but in view of the highly volatile situation in the region, there was a dire need that it should move beyond the rhetoric of compassion to address the messy situation in the besieged valley of Kashmir, reeling under the unrelenting military crackdown since 5th August 2019.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar also thanked China for its courageous and categorical stance on Kashmir, saying that Beijing along with Islamabad requested the UNSC for holding a meeting to review situation in occupied Kashmir. He said, Kashmiris owe a token of gratitude to china for lending this support.

