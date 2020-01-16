India to cut imports from Malaysia, Turkey in Kashmir row

New Delhi, January 16 (KMS): India is planning to cut some imports from Turkey and widen curbs on palm oil from Malaysia to oil, gas and other products.

The two Muslim countries are being targeted for their criticism on India’s policy towards Kashmir dispute.

Indian officials said that India had already effectively stopped importing palm oil from Malaysia by asking Indian importers to look elsewhere.

New Delhi is now planning to restrict buying of petroleum, aluminum ingots, liquefied natural gas, computer parts and micro-processors from Malaysia, the officials said.

The Indian government is also planning to cut imports of oil and steel products from Turkey, they added.

Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, said recently that Hindu-majority India was invading and occupying Jammu and Kashmir while Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had stated that the people of occupied Kashmir are virtually under blockade.

Tension between India and Malaysia further escalated after prime minister Mahathir Mohamad criticised India’s new citizenship law that discriminates against Indian Muslims.

