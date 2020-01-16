Omar Abdullah to be shifted from Hari Niwas

Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former puppet chief minister, Omar Abdullah, will be shifted to a house near his official residence.

Omar Abdullah was taken into custody after Modi-led Indian government abrogated special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories in August, last year.

Officials said Omar Abdullah has been presently kept in detention at Hari Niwas guest house in Srinagar and is likely to be shifted to a house near his residence, as the authorities plan to use the place to accommodate a ministerial delegation from India, visiting the Kashmir Valley soon.

Along with other former puppet chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah (who is also his father), and Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah was among thousands of Kashmiris including politicians, social activists, lawyers, Hurriyat leaders and activists, businessmen and youth detained by the Indian authorities in August, 2019.

