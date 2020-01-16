Rich tributes paid to martyr Ghulam Rasool Dar, Abbas Rahi

Muzaffarabad, January 16 (KMS): A session was held in Muzaffarabad to pay tributes to the martyred pro-freedom leaders, Ghulam Rasool Dar alias Ghazi Naseeruddin and Abbas Rahi on their 16th martyrdom anniversary.

A large number of Kashmiri refugees and mujahideen participated in the condolence session.

Syed Salahuddin and Saifullah Khalid, paying rich tributes to the martyrs, said that Ghulam Rasool Dar was a selfless leader, who devoted his life for the Kashmir cause and always stood for the birthright of the Kashmiris.

They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would bring fruit and the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian bondage.

They also prayed for the departed souls of Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama and Budgam and reiterated that liberation struggle would at all fronts till taking it to its logical conclusion.

