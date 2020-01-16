Thousands attend funeral of martyred youth in Doda

Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral of martyred MBA graduate, Haroon Abbas Wani, in Doda district, today.

Haroon Abbas Wani was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Gundana area of the district, yesterday.

Despite restrictions, people held massive protests in Doda town, demanding of the Indian police to hand over the dead body of the martyred youth. Hundreds of mourners including women took the body of the martyred from police station to his home.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral of the martyred youth in Furqaan Abad Ghat area of the town. The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Addressing the mourners, speakers on the occasion expressed solidarity with the family of the martyred youth and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the ongoing freedom struggle, despite all odds. They urged India to shun its military might policy and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and relevant UN resolutions.

