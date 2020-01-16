Thousands attend martyr’s funeral in IOK

Highway closure, siege worsen situation

Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral of martyred MBA graduate, Haroon Abbas Wani, in Doda district, today.

Haroon Abbas Wani was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Gundana area of the district, yesterday. Despite restrictions, thousands of people including women raising pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans marched along with the body of the martyr from police station to his home in Doda town. Amid tears and sobs, Haroon was laid to rest at his ancestral Furqan Abad graveyard in the town.

Addressing the mourners, speakers on the occasion expressed solidarity with the family of the martyred youth and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the ongoing freedom struggle till its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the miseries of the Kashmiri people are increasing manifold amid closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway and the continued military siege and lockdown of the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on the 165th day, today. Restrictions under Section 144 coupled with these factors have contributed to the severe shortage of daily commodities and price hike in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress demanding immediate restoration of Kashmir’s old status staged a protest demonstration in Jammu against anti-Kashmir policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party led government in New Delhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Vice President, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad appreciated the UN Security Council for holding another debate on the alarming situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed the hope that the UN Security Council would come forward in a big way to influence the Indian government to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, Aishe Ghosh, addressing a student’s protest at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi condemned the Modi government’s move of revoking Kashmir’s special status. She said that the students would not forget the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their fight.

