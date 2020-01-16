UNSC 2nd meeting on Kashmir, a diplomatic victory for Pakistan : Firdous

Islamabad, Jan 16 (KMS):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the second meeting of United

Nations Security Council on Kashmir within five months, was manifestation of the fact that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute on the UNSC agenda.

The second meeting of UNSC on Kashmir after unilateral Indian step of August 5, was diplomatic victory for Pakistan, she said in a series of tweet.

She said appreciation of Pakistan’s role in reduction of tensions in the region by United Nations Secretary General, was worth-mentioning as Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was building an image of a pro-active and peace-loving country.

She said there was no precedent, the way Prime Minister Imran Khan, pleaded the case of Kashmir courageously. The role of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was exemplary as he advocated Kashmir cause at diplomatic fora with great sagacity.

She said the voice of Kashmiris, their just, legal and democratic right to self-determination, resonated at the world’s biggest forum and the Indian claim of Kashmir, being its integral part, had been negated once again.

She said : “We demand that the world community should fulfill its promise of grant of right to self-determination with Kashmiris.”

