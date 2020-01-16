UN Security Council discusses grave situation in IOK

United Nations (New York), January 16 (KMS): The UN Security Council has again discussed the prevailing grave situation in occupied Kashmir which was put under military siege and lockdown by Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi when it revoked special status of the territory in August, last year.

It was the second time that the UNSC discussed the Kashmir situation in five months since the repeal on August 5 of the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to occupied Kashmir. The UNSC last discussed Kashmir in August, 2019.

The Department of Peace Operations and the Department of Political and Peace-building Affairs briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in Kashmir, followed by a discussion on the situation among Council members in which all of them participated.

After the meeting, China’s Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun told reporters at UN Headquarters that we had a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the 15-member Council heard a briefing from the UN Secretariat on the situation.

The ambassador recalled that recently Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had written letters to the Security Council to pay attention to the situation in occupied Kashmir. He maintained that the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India is always on the agenda of the Security Council.

Replying to a question, the Chinese Ambassador said that China’s position on Kashmir dispute was very clear.

China recognizes Kashmir as a disputed territory between India and Pakistan and supports UN resolutions calling for the exercise by Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

To another question, the Chinese envoy said he is sure the meeting helped both parties to understand the risk of further escalation and will encourage them to approach to each other and to have dialogue and to seek means to seek solutions through dialogues.

Russian Acting Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, in a Tweet said that the UN Security Council in its closed door consultations discussed the Kashmir issue.

“Russia firmly stands for the normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan. We hope that differences between them will be settled through bilateral efforts based on the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration,” he tweeted.

Like this: Like Loading...