“We should not forget Kashmir: JNUSU President

New Delhi, January 16 (KMS): The President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), Aishe Ghosh, has condemned the Modi government’s move of revoking Kashmir’s special status and dividing it into two union territories.

Aishe Ghosh joined the students protest at Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi where she addressed the protesters.

During her speech, she said, “We should not forget Kashmir in our fight.”

She said, “Whatever is happening with them (Kashmiris) is connected with government’s intent to take away Constitution from us.”

