Youth Congress demands old status, domicile law for IOK

Jammu, January 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress (JKYC) staged a protest demonstration against anti-Kashmir policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking immediate restoration of Kashmir’s old status.

Led by JKYC President, Uday Chib, the activists assembled near the Exhibition Ground, Jammu, and raised slogans against the BJP for befooling the people of Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Uday Chib said that the BJP-led Government in New Delhi had caused the greatest embitterment in the hearts and minds of the people of Kashmir by repealing the special status of the territory. He said that the Kashmiri people feel humiliated, disparaged and offended.

He warned the BJP government not to take the Kashmiri people for granted and restore Kashmir’s old status without wasting any more time, failing which the people of Jammu region will be on roads for getting their demands fulfilled.

Prominent among others who accompanied Uday Chib included Ajaz Choudhary, Ricky Dalotra, Sahil Singh Langeh, Nimran Deep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Avijot Singh, Brinder Partap Singh, Jagjoot Singh, Divyansh Jamwal and Natti Chaudhary.

