False case against Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders

NIA court to hear arguments on March 13

New Delhi, January 17 (KMS): A special court of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) will hear arguments against illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Aasiya Andrabi on March 13, 2019 in connection with a false case registered against them.

Muhammad Yasin Malik and Aasiya Andrabi were produced from judicial custody before the NIA special Judge, Praveen Singh, while others were produced through video conferencing.

Masarrat Aalam Butt is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail and others are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Besides these leaders, the NIA in its charge-sheet had named Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali.

