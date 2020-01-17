Fresh killing spree by Indian troops in IOK denounced

Islamabad, January 17 (KMS): All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders, Abdul Majeed Malik and Abdul Majeed Mir, have denounced the fresh killing spree by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Indian troops had stepped up their brutalities in occupied Kashmir and were killing innocent Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operations on daily basis. He said that India had kept 8 million people in the occupied territory besieged for the last over five months and they were facing severe hardships in the coldest weather as internet and other communications means have been suspended.

Abdul Majeed Malik paid rich tributes to a Kashmiri youth, Haroon Abbas Wani, who was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Gundana area of the Doda district on Wednesday. He said that the participation of thousands of people in the funeral of the martyred youth had proved that killings and other brutal tactics by Indian troops could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

He also termed the second meeting of the UN Security Council in a short span of five months on Kashmir as diplomatic success of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India was constantly stepping up its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He said that recently the Indian troops martyred three youth in Pulwama district and one in Doda and arrested five people in Srinagar during search operations.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth, he said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth in the ongoing struggle for securing freedom from India’s illegal occupation would always be remembered.

Like this: Like Loading...