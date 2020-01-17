General Rawat’s remarks on Kashmir condemned

New Delhi January 17 (KMS): The Indian Opposition parties have slammed Indian Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat for his remarks over Kashmir.

General Bipin Rawat in an address at an event in New Delhi, delving into the situation in Kashmir, said that girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 years were being radicalised in the Valley and they need to be identified and put in de-radicalisation camps.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader, Sitaram Yechury, in his tweet said that as a military commander had no business making these statements. He said, this is deeply condemnable and shocking.

The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, in his tweet said that General Bipin Rawat was undermining civilian supremacy.

He said, this is not the first ridiculous statement General Rawat has made. Policy is decided by civilian administration not by any General. By speaking on policy/politics, he is undermining civilian supremacy, he added.

He said, “Who’ll deradicalise lynchers & their political masters? What about those opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims?”

