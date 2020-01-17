‘India employing all measures to impose its might policies in IOK’

Srinagar, January 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that all oppressive measures are being employed by India to create an environment of fear to impose its repressive policies on the people of the territory.

The JKPL leader, Nisar Ahmed, addressing a public meeting in Tral area of Pulwama district, today, said that the people of Kashmir had been demanding their right to self-determination for the past over seven decades promised to them by the Indian leaders at Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk, in the Indian Parliament and at the United Nations.

He urged the people of the occupied territory to observe complete shutdown on 26th January, the Indian Republic Day, to mark the day as Black Day and remind the world that India’s continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris was contrary to its claim of being a democratic republic.

Meanwhile, delegations of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League visited the families of the youth recently martyrs by Indian troops in Badgam and Pulwama districts and expressed solidarity with them.

Members of the delegations strongly denounced the brute tactics being used by Indian forces to muzzle the voice of the people of Kashmir. They also demanded implementation of the UN resolutions for permanent settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

