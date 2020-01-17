Indian BJP govt misleading world over Kashmir: Azad

Jammu, January 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former puppet Chief Minister and Member of Indian Parliament, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has said that the BJP government is misleading the world over the prevailing situation in the territory.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, talking to media persons after arriving in Jammu from New Delhi, said that on the day, the Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories, its destruction commenced. He said, New Delhi is still clueless how to run government in Jammu and Kashmir. They have damaged Kashmir and its people in big way, he added.

He said, after repealing Kashmir’s special status and dividing it into two Union Territories, the BJP government has attempted to mislead the world over the situation in Kashmir. He said that some selective members of parliament from various countries were taken to Kashmir and were not allowed to meet local leadership, common man, media and the trader fraternity.

He added that they were allowed to meet only those selective people who were frequently invited to New Delhi and were in touch with the top leadership in Delhi. “The actual ground position was not shown to them. This entire visit was stage-managed by the people at the helm of affairs in Delhi,” Azad maintained.

He said, “Then again, selective ambassadors from various favourite countries were invited to visit Kashmir. Again, they were allowed to meet only those few people and not the common man, local leadership, media or suffering traders in Kashmir. Even the envoy from the most favoured and friendly country, Russia was not invited. That country even objected over the issue after this visit.”

He said that the BJP-led government wanted to take only those people to Kashmir who were prepared to buy the BJP’s cooked story. “But after the recent visit of envoys, they have perhaps come to know that there are no more buyers of their story. They stand exposed now. There is communication shutdown in Kashmir since long and the students, teachers, traders and unemployed people are the worst hit,” he added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, now dozens of ministers from Modi government will be visiting Kashmir during next week to witness only ‘destruction’ and spread falsehood and befool innocent people of the territory.

