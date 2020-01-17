Restrictions continue on second day in Doda district

Jammu, January 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities continued to impose strict restrictions on second consecutive day, today, in Doda district.

The authorities imposed the restrictions in Doda on Thursday after a MBA graduate, Haroon Abbas Wani, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Gundana area of the district.

The restrictions were imposed to stop pro-freedom and anti-India protests in the district.

Scores of people while visiting the house of the martyred youth expressed solidarity with his family and paid rich tributes to him.

On the other hand, Indian police during house raids arrested six youth in Srinagar and Pulwama districts.

