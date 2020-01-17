Sharif Sartaj pays tributes to martyred Haroon

Jammu, January 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, has paid rich tributes to martyred youth, Engineer Haroon Abbas Wani, by Indian troops.

Haroon Abbas Wani was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Gundana area of the Doda district on Wednesday.

Muhammad Sharif Sartaj in a statement issued in Jammu said that martyred Haroon Abbas Wani was a highly educated youth who sacrificed his life for the sake of the freedom of the people of Kashmir.

