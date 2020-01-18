Internet service remains suspended in IOK

Srinagar, January 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the announcement of the restoration of Internet in parts of the Jammu region and setting up of 400 broadband kiosks in the Kashmir Valley is yet to be reflected on the ground.

Following the directive of the Indian Supreme Court on January 11 asking the authorities of occupied Kashmir to review the ban on the Internet and terming the internet as a fundamental right, the administration of the territory on Wednesday announced that there would be partial restoration of the Internet with immediate effect.

However, no site can be accessed, except banking, travel and some government websites.

