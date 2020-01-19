Bipin Rawat’s statement provocative, says Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad, January 19 (KMS): Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League has strongly condemned provocative and dangerous statement of the Indian General Bipin Rawat, India’s Chief of Defence Staff in which he had urged the Modi government to construct deradicalisation camps for the Kashmiri children.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad called on the UN and other human rights organizations the world over to take cognizance of such mad utterances.

He further stated that many young boys and children have been abducted in the post 5 August crackdown and search and siege operations in the occupied territory and their whereabouts remain still unknown. He urged UN to warn India against breach of the International humanitarian law. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani also referred to fresh arrests and search operations in IOK ahead of the India Republic Day, which is to be observed as a black day across Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the world by the Kashmiris the occupation and bifurcation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

