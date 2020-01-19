IAS officer who quit over Delhi’s Kashmir move detained

New Delhi, January 19 (KMS): Kannan Gopinathan, a former Indian Administrative Service [IAS] officer from Kerala, was detained by city police soon after he arrived at the airport in Prayagraj, officials said on Sunday.

Mr Gopinathan had arrived in Prayagraj from Delhi on Saturday to address a two-hour symposium organised by the All India People’s Forum on the issue of ‘Nagrikta Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao, Loktantra Bachao’ (save citizenship, save constitution and save democracy).

The former IAS office posted about his detention at the airport in a series of tweets. “As soon as I came out of the flight and was going towards exit, around ten policemen approached me, asked my identity and when I told them my name, they escorted me to some VIP lounge and thereafter to some security room”, the former IAS officer said.

“The police asked me about my further plan, after leaving Allahabad and when I told them that I have to catch a flight for Bokaro from Delhi on Saturday night, they sent me back from the return flight to Delhi,” he further wrote.

Mr Gopinathan had resigned last year from his service after Article 370 of constitution was scrapped, which he termed “was a violation of the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

