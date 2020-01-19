KCEU urges rights bodies to take notice of Rawat’s assertion

Brussels, January 19 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has said that Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has confessed that New Delhi plans to keep Kashmiri youth and minor children in extra-judicial torture camps.

General Bipin Rawat while addressing a conference in New Delhi this week said that young Kashmiri children are being radicalized and they need to be identified and put in de-radicalization camps.

In a press release issued from Brussels, the KCEU Chairman said, Indian serving General accepted the truth that Indian authorities plan to detain the youth and children under garb of their de-radicalization in the extrajudicial torture camps in occupied Kashmir. The statement proves that India will set up Nazi type detention camps in order to torture the Kashmir youth and minors.

He said, this is very shocking news and this confession is enough for opening eyes of the world towards ruthless behavior of Indian authorities with people of occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed said, human right organizations of the world should take serious action of the Indian General’s confession. It is duty of the human rights bodies of the globe to come forward and stop India from the violation of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also condemned recent statement of Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, the India’s new Army chief that New Delhi reserves the right to “preemptively strike” in Azad Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed said, Indian brutal attitude is main source of escalation of tension in South Asia and irresponsible statements of authorities in New Delhi is a proof of provocation of the confrontation in the region.

He hailed the recent statement of Chinese Foreign office calling for implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue. “There should be a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under UN Security Council’s resolutions in which the people of Kashmir should freely decide about their political fate,” he emphasized.

He demanded the international powers specially US and EU that they should keep in mind rights of Kashmiris in their relations with India and impose sanctions on India because of severe violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir. They should pressurize Indian to stop human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and give right to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he demanded.

Like this: Like Loading...