Mirwaiz satisfied over advocacy of Kashmir issue by world fora

Srinagar, January 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Chairman of the Hurriyat forum, today, expressed satisfaction over the advocacy of the UN and other world fora in pressurising India and Pakistan for talks on Kashmir.

In a statement issued this evening, the Mirwaiz said that these world forums understood and accepted that Kashmir was a flash point between the two nuclear armed countries that could prove disastrous if remained unresolved.

“Kashmir is a political issue and it cannot be resolved by the dint of military might. Both the countries should resolve their differences and resolve the Kashmir issue,” he said.

Mirwaiz said, intellectuals, traders, lawyers, kids and civil society members have been jailed in Jammu and Kashmir. It won’t bring normalcy and will further agitate people, he added.

