Restrictions further intensified as Indian ministers visit IOK

Srinagar, January 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region continued to face military lockdown and internet blackout on the 168th running day, today.

The so-called announcement of the authorities regarding restoration of Internet service and setting up of broadband kiosks has proven to be hoax as India Today while citing the IOK administration confirmed that the internet continues to remain suspended in, at least, eight districts of the Kashmir valley alone.

“The mobile internet connectivity shall, however, remain suspended in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag (Islamabad), Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama,” the newspaper said quoting the notification issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary in the administration.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities imposed further restrictions in the name of security for the visiting group of Indian ministers to the occupied territory. All vehicles are stopped at all checkpoints and undergo thorough scrutiny, while pedestrians are not allowed to move freely in both Kashmir valley and Jammu region.

IOK Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Security said they have made foolproof security arrangements for the smooth arrival and departure of visiting ministers. “All angles have been taken care of,” Khan, who also holds additional charge of Director Special Security Group( SSG), said.

On the other hand, the CPI has demanded the immediate release of all political leaders in occupied Kashmir in detention since the abrogation of Article 370 in IOJ&K. CPI general secretary D Raja said that IOK was under siege an no political leaders of the country are being allowed to visit the region even though right-wing sympathizers from abroad were accorded red carpet welcome.

