Tributes paid to martyr Haroon Abbas Wani

Chirhoi (AJK), January 19 (KMS): A condolence conference was held in Chirhoi, Azad Kashmir, to pay tributes to Haron Abbas Wani, who was martyred by Indian troops in Doda area of occupied Kashmir, recently.

The conference was chaired by Muhammad Shabbir Wani, the uncle of the martyr.

A large number of people including Hafiz Taha Mukhtar Butt, Zain Farooqi, Sardar Kabir Inayat, Raja Imtiaz Aziz, Dr Shaukat, Pir Syed Hussain Shah, Engineer Tahir Bilal and Professor Fayyaz Raja attended the event. The participants of the conference while paying rich tributes to martyr Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs hoped that the sun of freedom would dawn soon as a result of these sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

