UN urged to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

Islamabad, January 19 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement leader, Abdul Majeed Malik has called upon the United Nations to implement its resolution on Jammu and Kashmir so that the people of the territory could exercise their right to decide their future by themselves.

The JKPM leader while interacting with Kashmiri refugees based in Dhudial, Azad Kashmir, said that the men in police uniforms go to the villages in Jammu region to harass the locals. He added that Delhi had started bringing Hindus from India to settle them in the occupied territory especially in Jammu to change the demography.

Abdul Majid Malik strongly condemned the statement of India’s Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat wherein he said that Kashmiri youth would be detained in Nazi-type concentration camps in the name of de-radicalization.

While paying tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, he said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue to offer their sacrifices for their birthright, against all odds.

Like this: Like Loading...