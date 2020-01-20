Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops used heavy weapons and chemical gunpowder and destroyed a house during a cordon and search operation in Wachi Letter area of the district. Three youth were killed in the operation, which is underway, according to the police.

The Indian forces have blocked all entry and exit points and have started house-to-house searches in the area.

