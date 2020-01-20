India’s new citizenship law unnecessary: says Sheikh Hasina

Dubai, January 20 (KMS): The unwise policies of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has forced as close friend of India as Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid to speak up against its anti-Muslim measures like the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sheikh Hasina in an interview with Gulf News referring to India’s new citizenship law said, “We don’t understand why (the Indian government) did it. It was not necessary.”

Her comments came weeks after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said that the CAA and the NRC are India’s “internal issues”, but voiced concern that any uncertainty in the country is likely to affect its neighbours.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. Protests are being held across India against the controversial law.

Hasina, who is in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, also said that there has been no recorded reverse migration from India. “No, there is no reverse migration from India. But within India, people are facing many problems,” she said.

