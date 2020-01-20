Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations meet in Islamabad

Islamabad, January 20 (KMS): A special meeting of the Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations held at the APHC office in Islamabad stressed the need for efforts to take non-Muslim community members from Jammu region on board in the ongoing Kashmir’s freedom struggle.

The meeting was chaired by APHC General Secretary Mohammad Hussain Khateeb and besides others it was attended by two special guests Muhammad Farooq Rahmani and Prof. Nazir Ahmed Shawl.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb briefed the participants regarding the pro-freedom activities in the Jammu region. He said the growing participation of the non-Muslim community from Jammu and Ladakh regions in the freedom activities is need of the hour.

Mohammad Farooq Rahmani on the occasion said, the Hurriyat leadership should have contacted the non-Muslims of Jammu much before. He said there is the need to launch a non-communal movement in Jammu and Kashmir. The support of the non-Muslim community of Jammu is very imperative for the movement, he added.

Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl also addressed the participants.

Besides, others who participated in the meeting included Mehmud Qureshi Advocate, Mushtaq Zargar, Naeemul Hassan Khwaja, and Ali Husnain Naqvi.

