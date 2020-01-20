Kashmir trade body slams ‘dirty films’ Remark

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has condemned a member of a policy think tank of the Indian government, VK Saraswat’s remarks that the economy of Jammu and Kashmir was not significantly affected by the continued internet blockade.

The KCCI said the territory is going through a very difficult phase and people like Saraswat at the policy think tank, NITI Aayog, can do no justice to Jammu and Kashmir and demanded his immediate sacking. VK Saraswat had reportedly said that the IOK’s economy was not significantly affected by the internet suspension and the data service was only used to watch ‘dirty films.

“We condemn these remarks. They are spreading venom against the people of Kashmir. Nobody gives him the right to speak like this about the people of Jammu and Kashmir and utter this nonsense against us,” KCCI President Sheikh Ashiq said in a media interview in Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual convocation at Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Saturday, Saraswat said, “What difference does it make if there’s no internet there (Kashmir)? What do you watch on internet there? What e-tailing is happening there? Besides watching dirty films, you do nothing there.”

Ashiq said the whole world knows that the Valley is suffering due to the internet shutdown and the losses to the business sector here have amounted to over Rs 18,000 crore in the past nearly six months. ” Every sector of our economy has suffered a great deal. If any person says something like this, it speaks a volume about his mind capacity,” he said.

“People like him are taking advantage of the situation and talking non-sense. We can read between the lines that such filthy minds can do no justice in the NITI Aayog.”

“The KCCI is of the strict opinion that business community of Kashmir is going through a very difficult and trying all sorts of ways and means to recover from this difficult time. But remarks like this do not help,” the KCCI president said.

