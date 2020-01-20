‘Rawat’s statement exposes Indian designs against Kashmiris’

London, January 20 (KMS): The Chairman of International Commission for Human Rights, Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, have strongly condemned the provocative and dangerous statement of the newly appointed India’s Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

Barrister Tramboo and Professor Shawl in their statements in London said Indian designs are to torture physically and mentally Kashmiri boys who are being detained during crackdown and search and siege operations and remain still unknown places mostly after August 5, 2019.

They urged the UN to probe whereabouts of disappeared people in custody and young boys detained by the Indian forces during last six months detained in extrajudicial torture camps in occupied Kashmir and in India.

The Indian establishment, they added, is working to arrest young boys and girls under black laws and torture them in these Nazi type camps.

The statements asked the international community including the United Nations, the US, the UK, the EU and China to take notice of the worst situation and might policy of India in this world’s most militarized zone, Kashmir.

General Bipin Rawat addressing an event in New Delhi had urged the Narendar Modi government to construct torture camps in the name of de-radicalisation for the Kashmiris, mostly children

