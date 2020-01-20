Three Kashmiri youth martyred by troops in IOK

Troops use inflammable chemical to destroy house

Srinagar, January 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed in a joint operation by the Indian Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group in Wachi area of the district. A house was destroyed when the troops used heavy weapons and inflammable chemical during the operation. Two of the martyrs were identified as Adil Sheikh from Zainapora and Waseem Wani from Urpora in Shopian district. The identity of the third martyred youth could not be ascertained.

Indian police claimed that Adil Sheikh was formerly associated with Jammu and Kashmir police, who along with two others was killed during an encounter with the Indian forces. According to the last reports, the Indian forces had blocked all the entry and exit points and started house-to-house search operations in the area.

Meanwhile, amid the continued military siege and lockdown on the 169th consecutive day in the occupied territory, today, restrictions have been further tightened in the name of security days ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations. More checkpoints have been raised in all big and small cities including Srinagar with troops subjecting vehicles and the pedestrians to vigorous checking and frisking.

The Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations during a meeting in Islamabad emphasized that efforts would be stepped up to involve non-Muslim communities in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement.

London-based Kashmiri leaders, Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl in their statements strongly condemned the provocative statement of India’s Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat about presence of torture centers in the name of de-radicalisation. They urged the UN to probe the whereabouts of the disappeared people, particularly youth, who were picked up by the Indian forces during the past six months. Thousands of Kashmiri children were abducted from the houses and detained in extrajudicial torture camps in occupied Kashmir and in India.

