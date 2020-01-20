Yechury asks if Indian army running torture camps

New Delhi, January 20 (KMS): The Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) leader, Sitaram Yechury has expressed his party’s disbelief at the assertions made by India’s Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat about the presence of de-radicalisation camps for the Kashmiri children.

While speaking to media in New Delhi, Sitaram Yechury asked the Modi government to come clean about the existence of such camps and went on to question “if the Army is running these camps.”

He said, “Our Central Committee has discussed the outrageous statement made by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. He said there is a need to deradicalise Muslim youth including children, particularly in Kashmir. Shockingly, he said such camps are existing.”

“We ask the Modi government to come clean and tell the country whether these camps exist or not. If they exist, is the Army running them? This sort of instrument is the biggest one that has been used globally against minorities,” said the senior CPI-M leader. Earlier on Thursday, Bipin Rawat claimed that children as young as 12 years of age were completely radicalised in Kashmir and should be taken to de-radicalisation camps.

He then caused a political storm after saying, “We have de-radicalisation camps going on in our country.”

Like this: Like Loading...