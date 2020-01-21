Army Chief assures Pakistan army’s full commitment to Kashmir cause

Rawalpindi, January 21 (KMS): The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday assured Pakistan army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people.

The assurance was reiterated when the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan met the COAS at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) The said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest particularly situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were discussed.

The COAS assured the AJK President of Pakistan army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people.

