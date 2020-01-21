‘Free Kashmir’ placard holder gets over 160 lawyers’ support

New Delhi, January 21 (KMS): A few days after the Mysuru Bar Association passed a resolution barring its members from appearing for Nalini Balakumar, facing sedition for holding “Free Kashmir” placard, around 169 lawyers from the Karnataka state – including Senior Advocates – signed a Vakalatnama offering to appear for her in court.

A Mysuru court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of Nalini Balakumar, a student who had recently been booked for sedition for allegedly holding a “Free Kashmir” placard during a protest at the University of Mysore.

Appearing before the court of Additional District and Session Judge Jerald Rudolph Mendonca on Monday, Advocate Anis Pasha stated that the charges levelled against Balakumar are completely baseless and false.

The primary argument was that Balakumar was only holding a placard, which does not amount to sedition. Prima facie, there is no material against the said charges, Pasha contended. He further argued there has been a trend of booking people under charges of sedition if they raise their voice or express their dissent against the government or its policies.

Therefore, the Court should view the matter seriously and strict action must be taken against the concerned police officers for misuse of their power, Pasha argued.

Advocate Pasha further assured the Court that there are no chances of Balakumar absconding, in the event of bail being granted.

Since the prosecution sought for further time, the matter will be next heard on January 24.

