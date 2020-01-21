Indian hegemony over disputed Kashmir can’t continue: Fakhar Imam

Islamabad, January 21 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam, today, said that Indian government would not be able to keep a hold over occupied Kashmir for long, as Pakistan has fully exposed the fascist, racist and extremist face of Indian regime at every forum.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir dispute would be resolved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan. He said India has miserably failed to convince the world that Kashmir is its internal matter and added that India is facing defeat at every international forum.

Fakhar Imam maintained that every Pakistani has a profound love for people of Kashmir and same is the case with Kashmiris who passionately love Pakistan.

The legitimate right of self-determination cannot be detained from the brave people of Kashmir, he said.

“We won on the diplomatic front; we internationalized the Kashmir issue, talked to heads of states, their embassies and the UN Security Council called a session on Kashmir for the first time. We have organized worldwide conferences to expose Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir,” he said.

Fakhar Imam said it is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan that Kashmir dispute is being discussed in the UN Security Council. The world powers have endorsed Pakistan’s narrative that Kashmir is not an internal issue of India, he said, adding, the incumbent government has taken concrete steps to strengthen the Kashmir Committee.

He emphasized that war is not the solution of Pak-India crisis. They must be resolved through dialogue for sustained peace and prosperity for both the nations.

It is high time for the world community to take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...