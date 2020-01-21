Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, January 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation by the personnel of Indian central Reserve police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of Indian police in Awanitpora area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

With the latest killing, the number of martyred youth during the past 48 eight hours has risen to 5. The troops killed three youth in Shopian district, yesterday.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack in Awanitpora.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested two youth including Rafiq Ganai during house raids in Shopian and Banihal areas.

