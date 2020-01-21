IOK people asked to stay away from Indian R-Day celebrations

Srinagar, January 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people have been asked through posters, surfaced in every nook and corner of the territory to observe India’s Republic Day on January 26 as black day, saying that India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day as it has occupied Jammu and Kashmir illegally.

The posters were displayed by two local organizations, Warseen-e-Shuhada and Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

The organizaitons said the observance of the black day is meant to remind the world community that India continues to deny the people of Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as envisaged by the United Nations.

The posters stressed the people to realize their obligations towards the cause and stay away from all Indian official celebrations. They said that India cannot crush the freedom struggle through continued crackdown operations, harassment, torture, ban on internet and political repression.

