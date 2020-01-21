Modi regime stoking communal discord in IOK: Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad, January 21 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, today, said that Modi government was trying to stoke communal tension in occupied Kashmir to divert attention from the chaos caused in India by anti-minorities moves.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the plan to set up a separate Pandit colony for migrant Kashmiri Pandits in occupied Kashmir was aimed at fomenting communal tension among the Kashmiris to world’ss divert attention from the current upsurge of Indians against National Population Register (NPR), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and other anti-people and inhuman steps and legislation to thrust Hindutva Raj on the heterogeneous cultural populations of India.

He said that Modi’s Hindutva regime was misleading some Delhi-based Pandits in the name a so-called separate settlements in occupied Kashmir when the Kashmiri Muslims had already welcomed them in their own abandoned homes and villages and towns and would assist them in their rehabilitation but the Delhi conspiracy would only poison the atmosphere in the occupied territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani condemned all such steps of the Indian government and urged the UN to pass strictures against such move and brief the Security Council on the developments and designs in the next session or distribute a report in detail among the members of the General Assembly. He equally suggested to the Foreign Office of Pakistan to apprise of repercussions of such an Indian move at the United Nations.

Like this: Like Loading...