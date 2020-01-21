Trump meets PM Imran, says will talk to Modi on Kashmir issue

Davos, January 21 (KMS): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met in Davos, the Swiss city, which is hosting the World Economic Forum 2020, alongside their delegations, Geo New reported.

During their meeting, Trump told the Pakistani premier — whom he referred to as “my friend” — that he would speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing Kashmir issue.

“What’s going on between Pakistan and India … if we can help, we certainly will be willing to. We have been watching it very closely and it’s an honour to be here with my friend,” he added.

Imran Khan said, “The Pakistan-India conflict is a very big issue for us in Pakistan and we expect the US to always play its part in deescalating the tensions, because no other country can.”

At Davos 2020, Abdul Razak Dawood and Zulfi Bukhari — the prime minister’s advisers on commerce and overseas Pakistanis, respectively — were part of the delegation that met Trump.

The last time Donal Trump and Imran Khan had met in 2019, the former had said he would “mediate” to solve the Kashmir issue, kicking up a frenzy in India.

