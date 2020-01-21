Two more Kashmiri youth martyred in IOK

Thousands defy curbs to attend funerals

Srinagar, January 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the toll to five during the past two days.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation launched by the personnel of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Awanitpora area of the district. Earlier, an Indian soldier and a special police officer were killed and another was injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, thousands of people defying restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of the three youth in Shopian and Pulwama districts. These youth were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, yesterday. Anti-India, pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans were raised on the occasion.

Besides the military siege and lockdown going on in the occupied territory for the 170th day, today, additional restrictions were imposed ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations making the lives of the Kashmiri people more miserable.

The families of the deadliest Gaw Kadal massacre continue to wait for justice to the victims on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy. Over 50 people were killed and hundreds others were injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on this day in 1990. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Zamruda Habib and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in their separate statements paid homage to the martyrs.

The abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status has raised alarm bells for the locals in Ladakh region with engineers holding a pen-down strike against the invitation of applications from candidates all across India for different posts. The strike was also supported by several other organisations including Engineering Association of Kargil.

A protest demonstration was held in Furqanabad area of Doda against the restrictions on the locals to offer condolences with the family members of a recently martyred youth, Haroon Abbas Wani.

People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been asked through posters to observe India’s Republic Day on January 26 as black day. The posters were displayed by two organizations, Warseen-e-Shuhada and Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir. Democratic Freedom Party at a meeting in Srinagar termed the Indian General Bipin Rawat’s recent statement regarding the establishment of so-called de-radicalization camps in Kashmir as another tool of imperialism to subjugate the Kashmiri people. KMS

