Lucknow, January 22 (KMS): Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, has announced that anti-minorities law, Citizenship Amendment Act, will not be scrapped despite the protests over it.

Addressing a rally in Lucknow, Amit Shah the CAA is a law to grant citizenship. “I want to say that irrespective of the protests it will not be withdrawn,” he said.

He also declared that the construction of a Ram temple “touching the skies” in Ayodhya will begin within three months.

