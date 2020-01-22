Indian mister talks of water aggression against Pakistan

Jammu, January 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has said that Pakistan would scream for water as after the completion of the Ujj multi-purpose and Shahpur Kandi projects in Kathua district, India would not allow even a single drop of water to flow into Pakistan.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this while addressing a gathering in Barnoti area of Kathua district. He said for the past many decades, the Ujj multi-purpose project over Ujj River and Shahpur Kandi barrage over the Ravi, had been awaiting completion, but successive governments had delayed these projects.

He said that the Indian Prime Minster, Narendra Modi, had himself taken the initiative to start the halted projects and these would soon be completed.

