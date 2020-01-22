Indian police deploys drones to monitor public movement in IOK

Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Indian police have started using drones to keep a close watch on the movement of people and anti-India demonstrations in the territory.

This routine activity was done manually by the police personnel in the past.

Local police officers told media that using drones will help the administration conduct surveillance in the Kashmir Valley, besides cutting down the manual effort put into the mapping exercise.

A senior police official said that over 100 drones were provided to the police force last year in October and November which were now being used to conduct mapping exercises.

Mapping exercises are conducted to create elaborate profiles of localities, which include details such as number of houses, shops, roads, religious places and other establishments located there.

Informed sources said that the BJP-led Indian government would use this information to execute its plan of effecting a demographic change in the occupied territory.

